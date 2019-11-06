Authorities descend on Amsterdam airport after jet's warning button hit 'by mistake'

Dutch authorities swarmed Amsterdam's largest airport on Wednesday likely fearing the worst, only to discover that a jet's warning trigger had been pressed accidentally.

Air Europa confirmed via Twitter, after all crew and passengers had been evacuated from the Madrid-bound flight at Schiphol airport, that an alarm had been activated "by mistake."

#AirEuropaInfo False Alarm. In the flight Amsterdam - Madrid, this afternoon was activated, by mistake, a warning that triggers protocols on hijackings at the airport. Nothing has happened, all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologize. — Air Europa (@AirEuropa) November 6, 2019

"Nothing has happened, all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologize," Air Europa added.

Peter Dejong/AP

Mark Crompton via Reuters

Dutch authorities had earlier confirmed to ABC News that they were responding to a "suspicious incident" at the airport but couldn't immediately provide additional details.

Passengers and crew are safely off board. On-site research is still continuing. https://t.co/hZvl0Dq5ig — Schiphol (@Schiphol) November 6, 2019

Marvin Van Der Engh of the Dutch Military Police had confirmed that in investigation was underway.