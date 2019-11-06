Authorities descend on Amsterdam airport after jet's warning button hit 'by mistake'

Dutch authorities swarmed Amsterdam's largest airport on Wednesday likely fearing the worst, only to discover that a jet's warning trigger had been pressed accidentally.
Air Europa confirmed via Twitter, after all crew and passengers had been evacuated from the Madrid-bound flight at Schiphol airport, that an alarm had been activated "by mistake."
#AirEuropaInfo False Alarm. In the flight Amsterdam - Madrid, this afternoon was activated, by mistake, a warning that triggers protocols on hijackings at the airport. Nothing has happened, all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologize.— Air Europa (@AirEuropa) November 6, 2019
"Nothing has happened, all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologize," Air Europa added.
Dutch authorities had earlier confirmed to ABC News that they were responding to a "suspicious incident" at the airport but couldn't immediately provide additional details.
Passengers and crew are safely off board. On-site research is still continuing. https://t.co/hZvl0Dq5ig— Schiphol (@Schiphol) November 6, 2019
Marvin Van Der Engh of the Dutch Military Police had confirmed that in investigation was underway.
The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee is currently investigating a situation on board of a plane at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. We keep you posted. https://t.co/AxwMZ7CZtT— Schiphol (@Schiphol) November 6, 2019