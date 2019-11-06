Authorities descend on Amsterdam airport after jet's warning button hit 'by mistake'

Nov 6, 2019, 3:46 PM ET
PHOTO: Dutch police stand around at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Nov. 6, 2019.PlayPeter Dejong/AP
Dutch authorities swarmed Amsterdam's largest airport on Wednesday likely fearing the worst, only to discover that a jet's warning trigger had been pressed accidentally.

Air Europa confirmed via Twitter, after all crew and passengers had been evacuated from the Madrid-bound flight at Schiphol airport, that an alarm had been activated "by mistake."

"Nothing has happened, all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologize," Air Europa added.

PHOTO: Dutch police stand around at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Nov. 6, 2019. Peter Dejong/AP
PHOTO: Passengers stand inside Amsterdams Schiphol Airport during a security alert, Netherlands, Nov. 6, 2019, in this picture obtained from social media. Mark Crompton via Reuters
Passengers stand inside Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport during a security alert, Netherlands, Nov. 6, 2019, in this picture obtained from social media.
Dutch authorities had earlier confirmed to ABC News that they were responding to a "suspicious incident" at the airport but couldn't immediately provide additional details.

Marvin Van Der Engh of the Dutch Military Police had confirmed that in investigation was underway.