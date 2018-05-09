English city where former Russian spy was poisoned is 'open for business,' official says

London — May 9, 2018, 9:33 AM ET
PHOTO: Members of the military work in the Maltings shopping area, close to the bench where Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found critically ill seven weeks ago, April 25, 2018, in Salisbury, England.PlayMatt Cardy/Getty Images
WATCH The British city at the center of a Russian spy scandal

More than two months after the Salisbury, England, nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter, police investigating the incident said the decontamination of key sites has been completed.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman told reporters that Salisbury was “safe” and “open for business.”

He added, “The police have now released all the sites for decontamination, except for the Skripal house. Cleanup work is well under way and the priority is making the sites safe so they can be returned to use and Salisbury can get back to normal.”

Officers, however, are continuing forensic analysis and trawling through thousands of hours of CCTV footage.

PHOTO: Members of the military work in the Maltings shopping area, close to the bench where Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found critically ill seven weeks ago, April 25, 2018 in Salisbury, England. Matt Cardy/Getty Images, FILE
Members of the military work in the Maltings shopping area, close to the bench where Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found critically ill seven weeks ago, April 25, 2018 in Salisbury, England.

PHOTO: Members of the armed forces are seen at the Maltings shopping area as a cleanup operation begins in Salisbury Army begin clean up of Salisbury, Wiltshire, U.K., April 24, 2018.Peter MacDiarmid via Shutterstock, FILE
Members of the armed forces are seen at the Maltings shopping area as a cleanup operation begins in Salisbury Army begin clean up of Salisbury, Wiltshire, U.K., April 24, 2018.

On March 4, Sergei and Yulia Skripal were found slumped on a park bench in the center of the city. British officials concluded that Russia was most likely behind the attack, which involved a “military-grade nerve agent.” The Kremlin has vociferously denied the allegations.

Officers had cordoned off several sites across Salisbury including the area near the shopping center where Sergei and Yulia Skripal were first found, the cul-de-sac where Sergei lives, the restaurant and pub that they visited and the gravestones of Sergei's wife and son.

The process to clean up the sites has been handled by the Department for the Environment and Rural Affairs

Sergei Skripal is still receiving treatment in hospital after being exposed to the nerve agent believed to have been applied to his door handle in liquid form.

PHOTO: Sergei Skripal, a former colonel of Russias GRU military intelligence service, looks on inside the defendants cage as he attends a hearing at the Moscow military district court, Russia, Aug. 9, 2006.Kommersant/Yuri Senatorov via Reuters, FILE
Sergei Skripal, a former colonel of Russia's GRU military intelligence service, looks on inside the defendants' cage as he attends a hearing at the Moscow military district court, Russia, Aug. 9, 2006.

Yulia, who was visiting him at the time, was also treated after falling critically ill but has since been released from hospital.
