Explosion on a street corner in Lyon, France, leaves 8 with minor injuries

  • ByABC News
May 24, 2019, 12:42 PM ET
PHOTO: Authorities in the Auvergne-Rhone region of France said in a Twitter post that the blast on a street corner in Lyon caused minor injuries, May 24, 2019.Playprefetrhone/Twitter
WATCH News headlines today: May 24, 2019

An explosion in the French city of Lyon on Friday left eight people with minor injuries, local officials said on social media.

Interested in France?

Add France as an interest to stay up to date on the latest France news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
France
Add Interest

The blast occurred at the corner of Victor Hugo Street and Sala Street, and authorities are urging people to avoid the area.

PHOTO: Authorities in the Auvergne-Rhone region of France said in a Twitter post that the blast on a street corner in Lyon caused minor injuries, May 24, 2019. midesi69/Twitter
Authorities in the Auvergne-Rhone region of France said in a Twitter post that the blast on a street corner in Lyon caused minor injuries, May 24, 2019.

The New York Police Department's counter-terrorism division said in a message on Twitter that they were "closely monitoring" the incident and "reports of a package explosion."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Comments