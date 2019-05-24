Explosion on a street corner in Lyon, France, leaves 8 with minor injuries

An explosion in the French city of Lyon on Friday left eight people with minor injuries, local officials said on social media.

The blast occurred at the corner of Victor Hugo Street and Sala Street, and authorities are urging people to avoid the area.

The New York Police Department's counter-terrorism division said in a message on that they were "closely monitoring" the incident and "reports of a package explosion."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.