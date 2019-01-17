Explosion at the University of Leon in France leaves 3 students injured

This image taken from video, shows an explosion on the roof of a building at the University of Lyon, France, Jan. 17, 2019.
A science building under construction at the University of Lyon in France caught on fire after three gas cylinders on the roof of the building exploded.

Three students were slightly injured, French officials told ABC News.

The incident is not being treated as terrorism, French officials have confirmed. The school facilities have been evacuated and firefighters are at the scene.

PHOTO: This image taken from video, shows an explosion on the roof of a building at the University of Lyon, France, Jan. 17, 2019.Yassmin Officiel via AP
This image taken from video, shows an explosion on the roof of a building at the University of Lyon, France, Jan. 17, 2019.

Authorities believe an accident set off the explosion as the building was undergoing construction work. Video of the incident shows the building engulfed in flames before the explosion is heard.

