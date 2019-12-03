Family of London Bridge stabbing suspect 'shocked and saddened' by attack

Dec 3, 2019, 2:24 PM ET
PHOTO: This undated photo provided by West Midlands Police shows Usman Khan.PlayWest Midlands Police via AP
The family of Usman Khan, the man police said carried out a deadly terror attack near the London Bridge, released a statement saying they're "shocked and saddened" by the atrocity.

Two University of Cambridge graduates, Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23 were killed Friday, and three others were injured.

Khan, 28, who was wearing a fake suicide vest, was confronted by civilians before he was shot and killed by police.

PHOTO: This undated photo provided by West Midlands Police shows Usman Khan. UK counterterrorism police are searching for clues into an attack that left two people dead and three injured near London Bridge. West Midlands Police via AP
This undated photo provided by West Midlands Police shows Usman Khan. UK counterterrorism police are searching for clues into an attack that left two people dead and three injured near London Bridge.

His family expressed condolences to the victims and condemned his actions in a short statement released through the Metropolitan Police.

"We are saddened and shocked by what Usman has done," the statement read. "We totally condemn his actions and we wish to express our condolences to the families of the victims that have died and wish a speedy recovery to all of the injured."

The family also requested privacy "at this difficult time."

Khan was released from prison in 2018 after he was convicted for planning terror attacks, including one targeting at the London Stock Exchange in 2010.

PHOTO: Flowers rest against a wall at the scene of yesterdays London Bridge stabbing attack on Nov. 30, 2019 in London. Peter Summers/Getty Images, FILE
Flowers rest against a wall at the scene of yesterday's London Bridge stabbing attack on Nov. 30, 2019 in London.
PHOTO: Mourners take part in a vigil and one-minute silence on Dec. 2, 2019, in Cambridge, U.K., in honor of former Cambridge University students Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones who died in the incident near London Bridge on Nov. 30, 2019. Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock, FILE
Mourners take part in a vigil and one-minute silence on Dec. 2, 2019, in Cambridge, U.K., in honor of former Cambridge University students Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones who died in the incident near London Bridge on Nov. 30, 2019.

Merritt's girlfriend, Leanne O'Brien, also released a statement Monday, describing her boyfriend as a "phenomenal man."

"My love, you are phenomenal and have opened so many doors for those that society turned their backs on," she wrote on Facebook.

Merritt and Jones were attending prisoner rehabilitation event they were supporting at London's Fishmongers' Hall at the time of the attack.

Dozens of people gathered in central London Monday for a vigil honoring the victims.