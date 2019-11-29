A number of people have been stabbed in a "major incident" by London Bridge Friday afternoon, authorities said.

One man has been shot by police, officials with the Metropolitan Police Service wrote on Twitter.

The circumstances are unclear, but "as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related," police said.

The London Ambulance Service tweeted that they have "a number of crews at the scene," declaring it a "major incident."

Authorities have cordoned off the iconic bridge in central London, as well as the nearby Borough Market.

In June 2017, eight were killed when a group of attackers plowed a van into people on London Bridge and then drove to Borough Market and stabbed several others.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.