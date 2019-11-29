'Number of people' stabbed in London Bridge incident, 1 man shot by police: Live updates

LONDON — Nov 29, 2019, 11:04 AM ET
PHOTO:Traffic is stopped and members of the public are held behind a police cordon near Borough Market after reports of shots being fired on London Bridge on Nov.29, 2019 in London.PlayChris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
A number of people have been stabbed in a "major incident" by London Bridge Friday afternoon, authorities said.

One man has been shot by police, officials with the Metropolitan Police Service wrote on Twitter.

The circumstances are unclear, but "as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related," police said.

PHOTO: Armed police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London following a police incident, Nov. 29, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP
Armed police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London following a police incident, Nov. 29, 2019.
The London Ambulance Service tweeted that they have "a number of crews at the scene," declaring it a "major incident."

Authorities have cordoned off the iconic bridge in central London, as well as the nearby Borough Market.

PHOTO: Police officers and emergency staff work at the site of an incident at London Bridge in London, Nov. 29, 2019. Peter Nicholls/Reuters
Police officers and emergency staff work at the site of an incident at London Bridge in London, Nov. 29, 2019.
In June 2017, eight were killed when a group of attackers plowed a van into people on London Bridge and then drove to Borough Market and stabbed several others.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.