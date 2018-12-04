France suspends planned fuel tax increase after violent protests

PARIS — Dec 4, 2018, 8:54 AM ET
PHOTO: Demonstrators clash with riot police at the Arc de Triomphe during a protest of Yellow vests against rising oil prices and living costs, Dec. 1, 2018, in Paris. PlayAbdulmonan Eassa/AFP/Getty Images
France suspends planned fuel tax increase after violent protests

France's prime minister said Tuesday the government was suspending the fuel tax increase for six months following nationwide protests in recent weeks.

"In order to appease the country, we have decided - with the French president - to suspend the fuel tax increase," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said at a news conference.

The planned increase was supposed to take effect in January.

"No tax is worth putting the nation's unity in danger," Philippe added.

(MORE: Cars ablaze as Paris protesters clash with police in enduring demonstrations over rising fuel taxes, Macron's policies)

This announcement comes a few days after violent protesters clashed with French police over the weekend in Paris. Rioters threw projectiles toward French security forces, burned dozens of cars, set up barricades and broke store windows -- some of the most violent riots France has seen in recent years.

The protests were part of the Yellow Jackets movement, named after the neon yellow security vests demonstrators have been wearing and are required by law for motorists to have in their vehicles.

PHOTO: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe arrives to announce the suspension on rising fuel taxes in Paris, Dec. 4, 2018, a few days after the protests by the yellow vest movement. Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe arrives to announce the suspension on rising fuel taxes in Paris, Dec. 4, 2018, a few days after the protests by the 'yellow vest' movement.

The demonstrations erupted in mid-November in small urban and rural areas of the country over the proposed fuel hike.

(MORE: Paris burning: Protesters set streets on fire on 8th day of protests against rising fuel taxes)

Now, the protests include the high cost of living in France, high taxes and French President Emmanuel Macron's policies.

The Yellow jacket movement has no official leader or spokesperson. Protests are organized using social media such as Facebook.

Various Yellow jacket Facebook groups have called for another protest in Paris on Dec. 8.

Philippe said every French citizen is allowed to protest, adding, "If another protest takes place on Saturday in Paris, it will have to be peaceful. The French interior minister will mobilize all the necessary means to make sure that law and order are respected."

