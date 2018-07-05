Hail storm in France left 1 dead, dozens injured after extensive damage

Paris — Jul 5, 2018, 4:26 PM ET
PHOTO: A woman shows the rear window of a damaged vehicle in the village of Saint-Sornin, July 5, 2018, after violent hailstorms ripped through the area some 50 miles north-west of Bordeaux in western France late July 4. Yohan Bonnet/AFP/Getty Images
The southwest region of France was hit on Wednesday by violent winds and hailstorms that caused extensive damage to structures and cars -- and left one person dead and dozens injured.

PHOTO: A residents hand shows the damage to a window of vehicle in the village of Saint-Sornin, July 5, 2018, after violent hailstorms ripped through the area some 50 miles north-west of Bordeaux in western France late July 4.Yohan Bonnet/AFP/Getty Images
Local authorities in the Correze department announced that a 64-year-old man died on Wednesday after a tree fell. In addition, 46 people were injured because of the storm.

PHOTO: A damaged roof of a house is seen in the village of Saint-Sornin, July 5, 2018. Storms, accompanied by hailstones as big as tennis balls, caused serious damage to the area.Yohan Bonnet/AFP/Getty Images
As shown in pictures published after the storm, baseball-sized hailstones shattered car windows and wind up to 80 miles per hour ripped off multiples roofs in the region.

PHOTO: Workers repair the roof of a building in the village of Saint-Sornin, July 5, 2018, after violent hailstorms ripped through the area 50 miles north-west of Bordeaux in western France late July 4.Yohan Bonnet/AFP/Getty Images
On Thursday morning, 135,000 homes in the southwest part of France were still without electricity, according to supplier Enerdis.

National weather forecaster Meteo-France also lifted weather alerts on Thursday, which it had put in place in the region.

