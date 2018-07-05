The southwest region of France was hit on Wednesday by violent winds and hailstorms that caused extensive damage to structures and cars -- and left one person dead and dozens injured.

Yohan Bonnet/AFP/Getty Images

Local authorities in the Correze department announced that a 64-year-old man died on Wednesday after a tree fell. In addition, 46 people were injured because of the storm.

As shown in pictures published after the storm, baseball-sized hailstones shattered car windows and wind up to 80 miles per hour ripped off multiples roofs in the region.

On Thursday morning, 135,000 homes in the southwest part of France were still without electricity, according to supplier Enerdis.

National weather forecaster Meteo-France also lifted weather alerts on Thursday, which it had put in place in the region.