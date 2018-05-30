Spectacular images of lightning striking the Eiffel Tower

France has endured extreme weather over the past few days, with record rainfall and multiple storms hitting the country.

According to Meteo France, the French national meteorological service, there have been 147,981 lightning strikes in the month of May alone.

The Eiffel Tower was struck by multiple bolts on Tuesday, offering spectacular scenery.

meteo-paris.com via Storyful

With its lightning rods at the top, the Iron Lady attracts lighting and protects a very large space around it.

The Eiffel Tower gets struck by bolts of lightning around 10 times a year, according to Meteo France.

Bad weather is expected in the French capital until Wednesday evening. Perhaps there will be more stunning pictures of the Eiffel Tower in the hours to come.