Hotel guest returns to room and finds seal taking a nap inside

The seal became "quite grumpy due to his disturbed beauty sleep."

LONDON -- A hotel guest in the Netherlands got the surprise of their life when they returned to their hotel room and discovered a seal taking a nap in their room, according to authorities.

The unnamed guest was staying at Pier 7, a hotel in the beach town of Vlissingen approximately 70 miles southwest of Rotterdam, when staff at the hotel received a call from their restaurant downstairs informing that that a guest had reported a seal in their bedroom, according to a statement from the Zeeland Animal Welfare Foundation.

“We often get strange messages,” the statement said. “But when we received a message tonight we couldn't believe it at first.”

The guest at the hotel, which has rooms directly leading onto the beach, is thought to have accidentally left their door open, allowing the seal to barge into their room while they were out, officials said.

“Fortunately, our valued colleagues from Reddingsteam Zeedieren Nederland RTZ (Marine Animals Rescue Team Netherlands RTZ) were quickly there to assist our ambulance workers,” said the Zeeland Animal Welfare Foundation.

“The RTZ employees have enough experience and put the seal, who had become quite grumpy due to his disturbed beauty sleep, in a seal basket and he was relocated to a safe, quieter place,” the statement continued.

The grey seal was “completely relaxed” and was able to be moved along without incident, officials said while also taking the time to warn people that they may look adorable, but they can bite and should not be approached or touched.

"A grey seal [can find] you in the craziest places" animal welfare experts said. “They look for a resting place and sometimes lie in the middle of a terrace or on the road.”

“These guests' holiday became an adventure to never forget,” officials said following the incident. “You only experience this in our beautiful Vlissingen, right?”