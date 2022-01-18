Huge asteroid to safely pass close to Earth

The 1-kilometer-sized asteroid poses no threat to the planet, scientists said.

A comet more than three times the size of the Empire State Building will get up close to Earth's orbit Tuesday afternoon, according to astronomers.

But scientists say this once-in-a-lifetime event won't be the start of a sci-fi disaster movie.

Asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1) is scheduled to fly by Earth around 4:51 P.M., according to NASA, which has been tracking the object for decades through its planetary defense systems.

Researchers say the asteroid, which measures 1 kilometer in diameter, will come around .01325 Astronomical Units, or 1.2 million miles, away from Earth's atmosphere.

That distance doesn't pose any threat to the Earth, according to researchers.

The last time the asteroid was this close to Earth's orbit was 89 years ago when it flew 0.00752 AU, roughly 699,000 miles, away from the planet, NASA data showed.

The next time the asteroid will come this close to Earth will be in 2105 when it will fly 0.01556 AU, roughly 1.4 million miles, away from Earth,