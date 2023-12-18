Iceland volcano erupts weeks after earthquakes shake southwest coast

The eruption began at 10:17 p.m. local time, the Icelandic Met Office said.

A volcano has erupted in Iceland, the country's meteorological office said late Monday local time -- weeks after earthquakes rumbled the southwestern coast.

"An eruption has started north of Grindavík," the Icelandic Met Office said in an alert on its website. "It can be seen on webcams and seems to be located close to Hagafell, about 3 km [about 1.8 miles] north of Grindavík."

The Mount Fagradalsfjall volcano has started to erupt north of Grindavik, Iceland. Icelandic Meteorological Office

An "earthquake swarm" started around 9 p.m. local time and the eruption began at 10:17 p.m., the office said.

"A Coast Guard helicopter will take off shortly to confirm the exact location and size of the eruption," the meteorological office added.

Local weather officials had warned in November there was a "significant likelihood" of a volcanic eruption. More than 20,000 quakes have shaken the area since late October, officials have said.

At the time, officials declared a state of emergency near the Mount Fagradalsfjall volcano on the sparsely populated Reykjanes Peninsula.

About 3,700 residents of Grindavík, a nearby fishing town, began evacuating on Nov. 10, according to the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management. The evacuation was successful, Bjarni Benediktsson, the minister of foreign affairs, said at the time.

ABC News' Kevin Shalvey contributed to this report.