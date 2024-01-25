Idris Elba launches new campaign to tackle knife crime

The ‘Don’t Stop Your Future’ campaign wants to ban zombie knives and machetes.

LONDON -- English actor and rapper Idris Elba has launched a new campaign titled "Don’t Stop Your Future," calling on increased government urgency to tackle knife crime in the United Kingdom.

The new campaign was launched by Elba in a symbolic display outside Parliament Square in central London and it featured an installation of over 200 items of clothing placed in rows, representing the lives of those lost to knife crime in the U.K. last year.

“In 2023, serious youth violence rose across the country. That means hundreds more promising lives cut short over an argument or a fleeting emotion,” said Elba. “Every day, the feeling of helplessness in us parents grows bigger and bigger. If you have kids of a certain age, then you know – that feeling is relentless. Every walk to school. Every hug goodbye. You can’t help but wonder if that’s it; that’s the last one.”

“It’s high time the urgency felt by us as parents, and in our communities, be actioned by our politicians. That’s why the ‘Don’t Stop Your Future’ Campaign we’re launching today aims to raise serious youth violence to the top of the political agenda, where it belongs,” Elba continued.

Elba launched the campaign alongside Yemi Hughes, the mother of 19-year-old Andre Aderemi who was murdered in a violent knife attack in 2016.

Edris Elba stands in front of an installation of over 200 bundles of clothing representing the lives lost to Knife crime in the UK as he calls on the Government to take immediate action to prevent serious youth violence at Parliament Square on Jan. 8, 2024 in London. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images, FILE

The campaign calls for the immediate ban of machetes and so-called zombie knives, defined as bladed weapons "over eight inches in length," as well as the formation of a "new coalition" across party lines to tackle the burgeoning issue of knife crime.

As part of the campaign, the English entertainer released a new rap single titled "Knives Down", featuring rapper DB Maz, laying out the aims of the campaign featuring hard-hitting lyrics expressing the frustration and anger felt towards the government for inaction on knife crime.

Elba says he will be working alongside anti-knife crime charities and grassroot organizations to amplify the voices of marginalized communities.

“This campaign is more than just a call for change. It’s also a salute to many incredible organizations and heroes working to tackle the root causes of crime,” he said.

However, the new campaign has stirred some controversy, as some argued the “Luther” and “The Wire” actor is hypocritical for being the face of a knife crime campaign whilst glorifying violence on screen in his acting roles.

According to U.K. Office of National Statistics, there where were a total of 282 recorded homicides "involving a knife of sharp instrument" in England and Wales in the 12 months leading up to 2022, the highest number recorded between 1977 and 2022.

In the year ending June 2023, there were at least 50,833 police-recorded offences involving a knife or sharp instrument, according to knife crime data for England and Wales.

“It’s easy to feel like the growing rate of violence is unstoppable. But the fact is that if Parliament gives this issue the focus it deserves -- this terrible trajectory absolutely can be reversed,” said Elba.

The U.K. government on Thursday announced that zombie-style knives and machetes are to be outlawed in the from September this year.

Under the new legislation -- first announced last year -- the sale, possession and manufacture or transport or zombie-style knives will be illegal and anyone caught in possession could face time behind bars.

“We must stop these dangerous knives ending up on our streets,” said U.K. Home Secretary James Cleverley. “That is why I have expedited the ban on zombie-style machetes, and we are increasing the maximum sentence for selling knives to under 18s.”

“This can be the moment we turn the tide, the year the numbers reversed course. It’s not too late to end this nightmare for our kids and make fuel for their dreams instead,” said Elba.