Iran's morality police may soon be gone, but wearing the hijab is still mandatory for Iranian women

Women in Iran will still be required to wear the hijab under Islamic Republic law, even if the country's government decides to abolish the religious police who were in charge of enforcing the dress code.

Iranian Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri announced the country's morality police has been dismantled. The religious police were the authorities tasked with enforcing Islamic dress code, including the law that requires women to wear a hijab in public to cover their hair. However, the judicial system will keep monitoring people's behavior in the country, Montazeri said on Saturday.

Montazeri announced on Thursday that the parliament and the Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution are studying the topic of hijab, and the result will be announced in 15 days.

However, it is unclear how things will change as a result of these moves by the government. The announcements do not indicate that the mandatory hijab rule in Iran is over, as wearing the hijab is still mandatory under Islamic Republic law.

Iranian women watch their national soccer team play against the United States in the World Cup at a cultural center, Nov. 30, 2022, in Tehran, Iran. Vahid Salemi/AP Photo

Morality police were just one of the enforcement arms for the regime to implement the law of mandatory hijab for women. There are "security" offices in all state organizations and malls, as well as parks and other public places, that are manned and managed by the intelligence ministry. One of the major tasks of these offices is to monitor women's hijabs. Morality police was the name of the patrolling vans that would arrest women on the streets.

Because the judiciary will continue to monitor behavior, protesters and activists have been warning that it's very likely authorities will rebrand the morality police and the mission will be back in no time under another name --as the morality police was itself a rebranded mission of a former police division name "Sar-allah Patrol."

Iranians protests the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran, Iran, Oct. 1, 2022. Middle East Images via AP Photos, File

Women are controlled in many other ways to abide with this law. Girls -- from the age of seven -- are not admitted at school if they do not wear clothes that are deemed proper. Women patients are not admitted at the hospitals if they do not wear a hijab. Women do not receive any service at the banks or any other organizations if they don't follow the hijab laws.

The decision to abolish the religious police comes three months after deadly demonstrations in Iran -- as well as protests all over the world -- which could be an indication that the government is bowing down to global pressure.

On Sept. 16, Iranian woman Mahsa Amini died in the hospital days after she was arrested for allegedly not adhering to the dress code correctly.

Amini's death ignited protests among women who risked their lives by ripping off their hijabs and cutting their hair in public.

Women participate in a rally supporting the mandatory wearing of head scarves at Shiroudi stadium, Dec. 1, 2022, in Tehran, Iran. Getty Images

At least 448 people, including 60 children, have been killed since the protests began, though the true number is believed to be higher because of the difficulty in accessing death certificates, according to NGO Iran Human Rights.

The protests are also targeting the head of the regime, Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with slogans such as "Death to dictator" and "Death to Khamenei."

An estimated 14,000 people across the country, including many journalists and school children, have been arrested on charges related to demonstrations, the United Nations announced last month.