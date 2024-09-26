Israel kills Hezbollah commander in Beirut strike, Netanyahu vows to continue 'with full force'

Israel said it will launch a ground invasion into Lebanon.

Israel said it killed another top Hezbollah commander -- Muhammad Hussein Srour, the commander of Hezbollah's Aerial Command -- in a "precise" strike on Beirut Thursday.

At least two people were killed, and 15 others were injured in a strike on Dahieh in Beirut, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. Hezbollah has not yet commented on the death of its commander.

This comes hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will "continue the fighting with full force."

At least 23 people were killed -- including 19 Syrian refugees -- and four others were injured after Israel struck a building on the Syrian-Lebanese border in another strike Thursday, officials said.

Nearly 700 people were killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since Monday, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. Strikes this week follow the explosion of pagers and walkie-talkies throughout the country last week.

Smoke billows over southern Lebanon following an Israeli strike, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Tyre, Lebanon Sept. 26, 2024. Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

Netanyahu shot down the possibility of a cease-fire that could end fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon after the U.S. and France said they have put a proposal on the table for a 21-day stop in fighting. He also said fighting in Gaza will continue until the goals of the war are achieved.

Despite the proposal on the table, all signs point to Israel preparing for a possible ground invasion into Lebanon.

Israeli Army tanks are transported, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in northern Israel, Sept. 26, 2024. Jim Urquhart/Reuters

President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday that there is global support for a 21-day cease-fire proposal that he and other leaders have called for.

"We were able to generate significant support from Europe, as well as the Arab nations. It's important this war not widen," Biden told reporters as he returned to the White House Thursday.

The president was returning from the U.N. General Assembly, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday to discuss details of a joint statement announcing the proposal, according to senior administration officials.

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted Beirut's southern suburbs, Sept. 26, 2024. AFP via Getty Images

The Israel Ministry of Defense secured a $8.7 billion U.S. aid package from Washington to support its ongoing military efforts. The package includes $3.5 billion for essential wartime procurement, which has already been transferred, and $5.2 billion designated for air defense systems, according to the Ministry of Defense.

Israel has said it is attacking Hezbollah in order to allow residents to return to the north.

As tensions continue to rise in the region, Iran "will not remain indifferent in case of a full-scale war in Lebanon," the Iranian Foreign Minister said in comments to reporters Wednesday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from Acre, northern Israel, Sept. 26, 2024. Ammar Awad/Reuters

He also warned Israel's "crimes will not go unpunished," and said the Middle East region "risks full-scale conflict" if the U.N. Security Council does not "act now to halt Israel's war and enforce an immediate cease-fire."

"The Israeli leaders must understand that their crimes will not go unpunished. The path to de-escalation is clear. Israel must immediately stop its attacks on Gaza and Lebanon. Without a cease-fire in Gaza, there will be no guarantee of peace in the region," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Wednesday.

"Iran will not remain indifferent in case of a full-scale war in Lebanon. We stand with the people of Lebanon with all means," he added.