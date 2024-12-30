The three luxury watches were stolen from the actor's Los Angeles home.

Keanu Reeves' stolen Rolex and other luxury watches recovered in Chile: Police

Three luxury watches, including a Rolex worth about $9,000, that were stolen from actor Keanu Reeves' Los Angeles home have been discovered in Chile, police confirmed to ABC News.

Authorities in Chile said a man was arrested in Santiago on Saturday in connection with the robbery, and that his arrest was part of a larger, local operation.

The unnamed suspect is currently in custody, police said.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 06: Keanu Reeves attends the "John Wick: Chapter 4" UK Gala Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/WireImage) Jeff Spicer/WireImage

One of the three watches discovered was a Rolex Submariner that had the "John Wick" star's name engraved on it.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed in Dec. 2023 to ABC News' Los Angeles station that a group of burglars were at large after breaking into Reeves' house in Hollywood Hills.

It was unclear at the time whether any property was stolen, and it was not immediately clear whether the stolen property recovered in Chile was related to that break-in.

The break-in was reported by a caller who reported observing four suspects who were also recorded by a surveillance camera entering the home through a window at the rear of the hillside residence, an LAPD spokesperson said at the time.