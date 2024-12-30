FBI issues warning about burglaries of pro athletes' homes

The report notes a series of burglaries between September and November.

The FBI has issued a formal warning to sports leagues about organized theft groups targeting professional athletes.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) watch the action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., Dec. 25, 2024. Barry Reeger/Reuters

The warning follows a rash of burglaries, beginning in September, at the homes of professional athletes while they were playing games or traveling.

“These homes are targeted for burglary due to the perception they may have high-end goods like designer handbags, jewelry, watches, and cash,” the FBI said in a Liaison Information Report obtained by ABC News.

The report stated that "organized theft groups allegedly burglarized the homes of at least nine professional athletes" between September and November 2024.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Cincinnati, Ohio, Dec. 28, 2024. Jeff Dean/AP

“While many burglaries occur while homes are unoccupied, some burglaries occur while residents are home. In these instances, individuals are encouraged to seek law enforcement help and avoid engaging with criminals, as they may be armed or use violence if confronted,” the report further stated.

In a string of robberies, burglars have recently targeted the homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, along with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and, most recently, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić. In addition, the homes of NBA guard Mike Conley Jr. and Bobby Portis have been burglarized. The FBI report does not specifically note or refer to any of these incidents.

According to the FBI, organized theft groups from South America conduct physical and technical surveillance in preparation for these burglaries, using publicly available information and social media to identify a pattern of life for a prospective victim. They often know in advance where valuables are kept in a home.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic runs during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Dallas, Tex., Dec. 23, 2024. LM Otero/AP

“These preparation tactics enable theft groups to conduct burglaries in a short amount of time. Organized theft groups bypass alarm systems, use Wi-Fi jammers to block Wi-Fi connections and disable devices, cover security cameras, and obfuscate their identities,” the FBI report said.

The FBI encouraged more reporting by athletes of suspicious activity and suggested athletes keep records of valuables, inventorying items and their whereabouts, employ additional security and use caution on social media, to include refraining from posting pictures of valuables, the interior of one’s home, and real-time posts when on vacation.