Kevin Spacey to face jury in New York trial over alleged assault

Jury selection begins Thursday in a Manhattan federal court in actor Anthony Rapp’s civil lawsuit against Kevin Spacey alleging sexual misconduct.

Rapp is suing Spacey for $40 million over an alleged encounter at Spacey’s Manhattan home in 1986, when Rapp was 14, in which he alleged Spacey picked him up, grabbed his buttocks and laid down on top of him.

Rapp’s allegations, initially made in a Buzzfeed article in 2017, were the first of several against Spacey, but the trial is the first time Spacey will defend himself in front of a jury.

In this file photo, actor Kevin Spacey leaves the Central Criminal Court in London, Britain, on July 14, 2022. Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

“Initially, plaintiff and fellow actor Anthony Rapp came forward with allegations that, when Mr. Rapp was only fourteen years old, Spacey made an unwanted sexual advance at him. Following Mr. Rapp’s disclosure, more than thirty other individuals came forward alleging that Space had sexually harassed or assaulted them,” Rapp’s attorney Peter Saghir said in a court filing.

Rapp, who is known for roles in "Dazed and Confused," "Rent" and on "Star Trek: Discovery," is expected to testify. Spacey, who was fired from "House of Cards" amid a swirl of allegations about sexual impropriety, is also expected to testify.

In this file photo taken on July 20, 2018, actor Anthony Rapp arrives for the press line of "Star Trek: Discovery" at Comic Con in San Diego, California. Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

Spacey, whose full name is Kevin Spacey Fowler, has denied Rapp’s allegation and said the alleged incident never occurred.

“Plaintiff admits the incident involved no groping, no touching of genitals, no undressing, no kissing, and no words of a sexual nature. He claims the entire incident lasted less than a minute. For this, Plaintiff seeks $40 million from Mr. Fowler, comprising $10 million in emotional pain and suffering and $30 million in punitive damages,” defense attorney Jennifer Keller said in a court filing.