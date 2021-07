Key moments from the Olympic Games: Day 1

Here is what you missed from Day 1 of the 2020 Olympic Games.

Each day, ABC News will give you a round-up of key Olympic moments from the day’s events in Tokyo, happening 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Standard Time. After a 12-month delay, the unprecedented 2020 Olympics will take place without fans or spectators and under a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

China's Qian Yang wins 1st gold medal for shooting

Qian Yang, 21, received the first gold model of the 2020 Games in the 10 meter air rifle event, where competitors have 75 minutes to shoot 60 rounds at a target.

Coronavirus cases increase to 127 among Olympic athletes and personnel

Among the new cases, which have increased by 17 since yesterday, only one infected person was staying at the Olympic Village. In the greater Tokyo area, officials have reported 1,128 new cases on July 24, a 133% increase in the 7-day rolling average. U.S. Olympic & Paralympic medical director Dr. Jonathan Finnoff said at a press conference on July 23, that an estimated 83% of the U.S. athletes competing at the games are vaccinated.

Youngest Olympian eliminated from competition

Twelve-year-old Hend Zaza of Syria was eliminated from her women's single preliminary round table tennis match. Zaza lost to veteran Liu Jia but said she was pleased with her performance, according to The Associated Press.

3-on-3 basketball debuts at 2020 Games

Three-on-three basketball made its Olympic debut today with the U.S. women's team defeating France 17-10. This Olympic version of a street game is won by being the first to 21 points, or leading after the 10-minute game clock has expired. The United States is solely represented by the U.S. women's team, as the men's team failed to qualify.

Georgian tennis players sent home after paperwork error

As the first round of tennis action began today, two players from Georgia were barred from competing after they were informed their country's Olympic committee never submitted paperwork, according to The Associated Press. Doubles players Oksana Kalashnikova and Ekaterine Gorgodze were sent home after their petition to stay was dismissed.

More scenes from the day's action

