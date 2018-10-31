Journalist Jamal Khashoggi strangled, dismembered soon after entering consulate, Turkish prosecutor says

Oct 31, 2018, 10:33 AM ET
PHOTO: Feb. 1, 2015 file photo of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Manama, Bahrain. Turkey claims that Khashoggi, who wrote for The Washington Post, was killed inside a Saudi diplomatic mission in Turkey. PlayHasan Jamali, File/AP Photo
WATCH Saudi columnist was wary of returning to consulate

A Turkish prosecutor publicly confirmed Wednesday for the first time that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he stepped into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul and his body was dismembered.

Interested in Jamal Khashoggi?

Add Jamal Khashoggi as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Jamal Khashoggi news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Jamal Khashoggi
Add Interest

A statement from the Turkish prosecutor said Khashoggi's killing this month was premeditated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Comments