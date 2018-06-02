Kim Jong Un's extra-large letter to Trump sparks reaction

Kim Jong Un’s letter to President Donald Trump was a big deal -- it was also huge.

North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol met with President Trump at the White House on Friday, and photos show him handing the U.S. leader an unusually large envelope containing a letter from Kim Jong Un.

The internet took notice.

“Dear President Trump, I sent Kim Yong Chol to hand deliver this letter to you mostly because it wouldn’t fit in the mailbox...” https://t.co/GDjiczLjD7 — Jon Friedman (@friedmanjon) June 2, 2018

"And the Academy Award for best picture..." pic.twitter.com/UpFm5XlZdd — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) June 2, 2018

I really want to believe the only American television Kim Jong Un has watched is Blues Clues and that’s just what he thinks all American mail looks like. pic.twitter.com/wL9ek5csch — Delaney Strunk (@delaknee) June 2, 2018

I'm disappointed Kim Jong Un didn't also send Trump a tiny letter opener to go with the huge envelope to really make the troll complete. — Lizz "Never Feckless" Winstead (@lizzwinstead) June 2, 2018

After Trump's meeting with Kim Yong Chol, he told reporters that once he reads the missive "I may be in for a big surprise, folks!”

Judging by the envelope, "big" is the appropriate word.