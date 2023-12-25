LIVE UPDATES
Israel-Gaza updates: Israel 'deepening the war' in Gaza, Netanyahu says
Israel will fight until "complete victory over Hamas," Netanyahu said.
The temporary cease-fire between Hamas and Israel ended on Dec. 1, and Israel has resumed its bombardment of Gaza.
The end of the cease-fire came after Hamas freed over 100 of the more than 200 people its militants took hostage during the Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel. In exchange, Israel released more than 200 Palestinians from Israeli prisons.
Latest headlines:
What we know about the conflict
The Israel-Hamas war has now passed the two-month mark.
In the Gaza Strip, at least 20,424 people have been killed and more than 54,000 others have been wounded by Israeli forces since Oct. 7, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
In Israel, at least 1,200 people have been killed and 6,900 others have been injured by Hamas and other Palestinian militants since Oct. 7, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
There has also been a surge in violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israeli forces have killed at least 293 Palestinians in the territory since Oct. 7, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
At least 68 killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza refugee camp, health ministry says
At least 68 people were killed by an Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Sunday night, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Ministry of Health.
The strike hit the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, east of Deir al-Balah. At least 12 women and seven children were among the dead, according to The Associated Press, which cited early hospital figures.
When asked for comment, the Israel Defense Forces told ABC News on Monday: "The IDF received reports of an incident in the Maghazi camp and is reviewing the incident. Despite the challenges posed by Hamas terrorists operating within civilian areas in Gaza, the IDF is committed to international law including taking feasible steps to minimize harm to civilians."
-ABC News' Jordana Miller, Tomek Rolski and Morgan Winsor
IDF suffers heavy losses
Fifteen Israeli soldiers were killed in combat in the Gaza Strip over the weekend, the Israeli military said Sunday.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the fatalities a "very heavy price."
This weekend’s fatalities bring the total number of Israeli soldiers killed since the ground offensive began to 153, the Israel Defense Forces said.
Israel ‘deepening the war’ in Gaza: Netanyahu
Israel is "deepening the war" in Gaza, and Israeli soldiers "will continue to fight until the complete victory over Hamas," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address Sunday.
"This is the only way to return our abductees, eliminate Hamas and ensure that Gaza will no longer be a threat to Israel," Netanyahu said. "It will take time, but we are united -- the fighters, the people and the government."
Biden says he did not ask for cease-fire on call with Netanyahu
President Joe Biden said he did not ask for a cease-fire during a call earlier Saturday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"I had a long talk with Netanyahu today. It was a private conversation," he told reporters while leaving the White House for Christmas at Camp David.
He later said, "I did not ask for a cease-fire."
The leaders discussed Israel's military operation in Gaza, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and securing the release of the remaining hostages, according to a readout of the call released by the White House. The two agreed to remain in "regular consultation," the readout stated.
Biden also did not respond to questions about a new Wall Street Journal report that in the days after the Oct. 7 attack he convinced Netanyahu against a preemptive strike on Hezbollah forces in Lebanon.
ABC News has not confirmed the report.
-ABC News' Lauren Peller and Jay O'Brien