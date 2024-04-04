Israel-Gaza live updates: World Central Kitchen attack is part of pattern, NGOs operating in Gaza say

Child in Gaza ate grass to survive, UNICEF spokesperson says

A UNICEF spokesperson on the ground in Gaza told ABC News Live she is "shocked" by the conditions she has seen in hospitals, including malnourished children.

The spokesperson, Tess Ingram, said she recently visited Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza and met a 7-year-old boy who was "eating grass."

"He was so sick and in so much pain," Ingram told ABC's Terry Moran Thursday. "Thankfully, the doctors there think he will make a full recovery, but he is one of hundreds of children they said that they're treating for malnutrition at the moment."

"This has to be unacceptable, particularly when the aid is just a few kilometers away, as is the nutrition treatments that we have that can save children's lives," she added.

Asked how to protect those providing humanitarian resources in Gaza, following the Israeli airstrike on an aid convoy that killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers earlier this week, Ingram said "it's called international humanitarian law."

"That is what we are calling on the parties to the conflict to respect," she said.

-ABC News' Luis Rodriguez, Isabella Meneses, Kiara Brantley-Jones and Robinson Perez