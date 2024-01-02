LIVE UPDATES
Israel-Gaza live updates: Top Hamas leader killed in Beirut strike, group says
At least six people were killed in the strike, a Hamas official said.
The temporary cease-fire between Hamas and Israel ended on Dec. 1, and Israel has resumed its bombardment of Gaza.
The end of the cease-fire came after Hamas freed over 100 of the more than 200 people its militants took hostage during the Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel. In exchange, Israel released more than 200 Palestinians from Israeli prisons.
The Israel-Hamas war is nearing the three-month mark.
In the Gaza Strip, at least 22,185 people have been killed and over 57,000 others have been wounded by Israeli forces since Oct. 7, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry and the Government Media Office.
In Israel, at least 1,200 people have been killed and 6,900 others have been injured by Hamas and other Palestinian militants since Oct. 7, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
There has also been a surge in violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israeli forces have killed at least 297 people in the territory since Oct. 7, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Top Hamas leader killed in Beirut strike, official says
A top Hamas leader and at least five others were killed in a strike in Beirut on Tuesday, a Hamas official said.
The leader, identified by the official as Saleh Arouri, was second in command in Hamas and the head of Hamas in the West Bank.
Lebanese Security Services said six people were killed in the strike, which Hamas blamed on Israel.
ABC News did not immediately receive a response from Israeli officials on the incident.
Hamas says they have sent their conditions for a truce to Egypt, Qatar
The head of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, said Tuesday the militant group has sent its conditions for a truce to Egypt and Qatar.
In a statement, Haniyeh said the position "is based on a comprehensive cessation of aggression against our people."
Maersk halts all transit through Red Sea
Maersk, one of the largest shipping companies in the world, has decided to pause all transit through the Red Sea "until further notice," the company said Tuesday morning.
The company made the announcement in the wake of an attack on its vessel Maersk Hangzhou by small boats carrying Houthi militants on Sunday.
U.S. Navy helicopters returned fire and sank three of the four small boats, killing the crews, U.S. officials said. The fourth boat fled the area.
Sunday's incident was the second time in 24 hours that the Hangzhou had issued a distress call, U.S. Navy officials said.
Houthi leaders have said they will not stop the Red Sea attacks until Israel ceases its assault in Gaza.
Some Israeli communities near Gaza can return soon: Defense minister
Some communities in southern Israel near the Gaza border will be able to return soon, Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said Monday.
"In accordance with the recommendations given by the IDF and the defense establishment, we will soon be able to return [displaced] communities home, in areas within a range of four to seven kilometers north of the Gaza Strip," Gallant said during an operational situation assessment held in Kibbutz Dorot.
Gallant said the "gradual return" will start with communities within seven kilometers, before moving on to the remaining communities.
Earlier Monday, Gallant toured the kibbutz and discussed the security measures required for the return of its residents.
-ABC News' Will Gretsky