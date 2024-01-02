Israel-Gaza live updates: Top Hamas leader killed in Beirut strike, group says

At least six people were killed in the strike, a Hamas official said.

The temporary cease-fire between Hamas and Israel ended on Dec. 1, and Israel has resumed its bombardment of Gaza.

The end of the cease-fire came after Hamas freed over 100 of the more than 200 people its militants took hostage during the Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel. In exchange, Israel released more than 200 Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

Click here for updates from previous days.