US Navy sinks 3 Houthi boats attacking merchant ship in Red Sea

The U.S. Navy sank three small boats, killing the crew, military officials said.

Small boats carrying Houthi militants fired on U.S. Navy helicopters after they responded to a report of an attack on a merchant vessel in the Red Sea early Sunday, U.S. officials said.

A Maersk container ship, the Hangzhou, issued a distress call at about 6:30 a.m. local time, U.S. Central Command said in a statement on Sunday. The merchant vessel said four small boats were attacking it.

"The small boats, originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, fired crew served and small arms weapons at the MAERSK HANGZHOU, getting to within 20 meters of the vessel, and attempted to board the vessel," Central Command said.

Helicopters from two U.S. ships -- the USS Eisenhower and the Gravely -- responded and issued verbal calls to the small boats, U.S. officials said.

While the helicopters were "in the process of issuing verbal calls to the small boats, the small boats fired upon the U.S. helicopters with crew served weapons and small arms," Central Command said.

Servicemen aboard the Navy helicopters returned fire and sank three of the four small boats, killing the crews, U.S. officials said. The fourth boat fled the area.