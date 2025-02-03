Middle East live updates: Netanyahu to meet with House speaker

Netanyahu to meet with House speaker
House Speaker Mike Johnson announced he’s meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday in the speaker's suite at the U.S. Capitol.
"We need to be supporting Israel right now as strongly as ever. It's a critical time in the Middle East, and they've got a real dilemma on their hands. So, I think President Trump is going to echo that," Johnson told "Fox and Friends" Monday morning.
Johnson added, "Everyone in the world needs to know that America stands with Israel, and we will. Hamas can't stay in power."
-ABC News' Lauren Peller