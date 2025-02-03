Middle East live updates: Netanyahu to meet with House speaker

Residents of northern Gaza and southern Lebanon are returning to their homes, with most of the fighting in both areas paused under Israeli ceasefire agreements with Hamas and Hezbollah.

Several Israeli hostages have been released from Gaza, including American Keith Siegel, who was freed over the weekend. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington, D.C., as negotiations between Israel and Hamas are expected to continue amid the first phase of the deal, which was slated to last about six weeks.