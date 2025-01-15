President Biden said American hostages will be included in the agreement.

Details revealed about how hostages are being released in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

Marking an end to more than 15 months of deadly conflict, Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire deal on Wednesday that includes the release of captives held by both parties.

The deal was announced in Doha, Qatar, after months of negotiations between Israel and Hamas were mediated by facilitators from the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

Among other provisions in the ceasefire, the Hamas delegation agreed to release 33 Israeli hostages being held in Gaza, dead and alive, in exchange for the release of 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The agreement will begin on Sunday, Jan. 19 and roll out in phases. The first phase of the deal, which would take place over six weeks, would include the release of the 33 Israeli hostages, as well as an undetermined number of the 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Protesters hug in response to reports of a ceasefire agreement during a protest calling for the release of the hostages in Gaza in Tel Aviv, Jan. 15, 2025. Avishag Shaar-yashuv/The New York Times/Redux

Two more phases would follow to complete the terms of the agreement, according to the Hamas delegation.

Israeli officials said their government's cabinet will convene on Thursday to approve the deal.

President Joe Biden released a statement following the ceasefire announcement, noting how American citizens held hostage by Hamas will be included in the ceasefire release agreement.

"This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much-needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity," Biden said in a statement.

Biden said he is determined to bring seven American hostages home, three of whom are believed to be alive, he said.

American-Israeli hostages that may be included in the ceasefire-release agreement include Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36, Keith Siegel, 65, and Edan Alexander, 20. Obtained by ABC News | Hostage Families Forum

The identities of the hostages being released by Hamas and Israel have yet to be made public. However, ahead of the deal Wednesday, Hamas had indicated it is willing to hand over at least two of the seven American citizens the group is holding – Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36, and Keith Siegel, 65. American hostage Edan Alexander, 20, may also be a third hostage included in the deal.

Hostages with American citizenship who have died and whose bodies are believed to remain with Hamas include Itay Chen, 19, Omer Neutra, 22, and married couple Judith Weinstein, 70, and Gadi Haggai, 73.

Since the conflict began when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the militant group has taken a total of 251 hostages, according to Israeli officials, with 94 remaining in Gaza. Of the 94, at least 34 are dead, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.