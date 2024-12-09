Syria live updates: Israel bombed Syrian chemical weapons sites, minister says

Israel bombed Syrian chemical weapons sites, foreign minister says
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told reporters on Monday that Israeli forces "attacked strategic weapons arrays, residual chemical weapons capabilities, missiles and long-range rockets" inside Syria to prevent them from falling into the hands of "extremist elements."
Israeli forces have been striking inside Syria and occupying positions on Syrian territory in recent days, as rebel forces -- some with roots in jihadist organizations -- surged into major Syrian cities and precipitated the collapse of President Bashar Assad's regime in Damascus.
The Israel Defense Forces announced on Sunday it had taken up positions in the demilitarized buffer zone between Israel and Syria established by a bilateral 1974 agreement.
Saar said the presence of "armed men" in the zone and their alleged attacks on United Nations positions there prompted the Israeli decision to cross the border.
Saar said Israeli deployments into the buffer zone are "targeted and temporary" and intended to prevent an "Oct. 7 scenario from Syria," referring to last year's devastating Hamas infiltration attack into southern Israel.
-ABC News' Jordana Miller and Dana Savir