Trump's inauguration moving indoors due to weather: Sources

Trump is expected to be sworn in inside the Capitol Rotunda, sources said.

President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration will be moving indoors Monday due to the freezing weather expected in Washington, D.C., sources with knowledge of the inauguration planning told ABC News.

A rehearsal takes place in front of the U.S. Capitol ahead of the presidential inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in Washington, Jan. 12, 2025. Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

This inauguration is forecast to be the coldest in 40 years.

A quick-moving storm could bring some snow to D.C. on Sunday afternoon.

A member of the U.S. Secret Service closes a security gate near the presidential Inauguration parade review stand on Pennsylvania Avenue on the north side of the White House, Jan. 16, 2025, in Washington. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

When Trump is sworn in at noon on Monday, the temperature will be about 18 or 19 degrees. Due to the wind, the wind chill -- what temperature it feels like -- will be between 5 and 10 degrees.

President Ronald Reagan's second inauguration in 1985 was also moved inside due to the weather.

The temperature that morning fell to a low of 4 degrees below zero. The temperature was just 7 degrees at noon, marking the coldest January Inauguration Day on record. Reagan's parade was also canceled.

President Reagan is sworn in by Chief Justice Warren Burger in the Capitol Rotunda in a public inauguration ceremony, Jan. 20, 1985, in Washington. Bill Creighton/Bettman Archive via Getty Images

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.