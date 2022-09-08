Major world events that occurred during Queen Elizabeth II's historic 70-year reign

The late Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in British history, claiming the throne for 70 years.
At 96, she also held the distinction of the longest-lived British monarch.
She became queen on Feb. 6, 1952, at the age of 25, following the sudden death of her father, King George VI, and was coronated the following year at Westminster Abbey.
Presiding over seven decades, her reign has witnessed many significant moments that have shaped human history, from scientific breakthroughs to wars to financial crises.
On the occasion of her death, here's a look at some of the major worldwide events that happened since Elizabeth became Queen of England.
May 2, 1952 -- World's first commercial jet service begins
The world's first commercial jet service, with the national British carrier British Overseas Aircraft Corporation, takes passengers from London to Johannesburg, ushering in a new age of travel.
April 12, 1955 -- Polio vaccine declared safe
Jonas Salk's polio vaccine is declared "safe, effective, and potent" in one of the most significant biomedical advances of the century.
Oct. 4, 1957 -- Launch of Sputnik 1
The Soviet Union launches the first artificial Earth satellite, marking the beginning of the Space Age.
May 9, 1960 -- Birth control pill approved for use in US
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves the world’s first commercially produced oral contraceptive -- the birth control pill Enovid-10 -- providing greater reproductive freedom.
May 16, 1966 -- China's Cultural Revolution begins
Communist leader Mao Zedong launches the so-called Cultural Revolution, which will last until his death in 1976 and impact the country for decades.
April 4, 1968 -- Assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
The civil rights leader is fatally shot at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, a shocking and pivotal moment during the Civil Rights Movement.
July 20, 1969 -- Apollo 11 moon landing
Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin become the first two humans on the moon.
January 1975 -- Altair 8800 launch
The Altair 8800, the first commercially successful personal computer, is released by Micro Instrumentation and Telemetry Systems.
April 30, 1975 -- End of the Vietnam War
The Fall of Saigon marks the end of the Vietnam War after nearly 20 years of conflict.
May 4, 1979 -- Margaret Thatcher becomes UK prime minister
Fifteen British prime ministers have served during the queen's reign, including Margaret Thatcher, the first female British prime minister and the longest-serving British prime minister of the 20th century.
May 8, 1980 -- Smallpox declared eradicated
The World Health Assembly declares the world free of smallpox, one of the biggest achievements in international public health.
June 5, 1981 -- AIDS first reported
The first report identifying the appearance of what would later become known as AIDS is published.
April 26, 1986 -- Chernobyl nuclear disaster
What's considered the world's worst nuclear accident occurs at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.
Nov. 9, 1989 -- Fall of the Berlin Wall
The collapse of the Soviet Bloc begins, preceding the end of the Cold War in 1991.
April 27, 1994 -- Apartheid dismantled
Apartheid, the system of racial segregation in South Africa, ends after more than 40 years, with Nelson Mandela elected in the country's first free presidential election.
April 10, 1998 -- End to the Troubles in Northern Ireland
The deadly conflict in Northern Ireland known as The Troubles ends after some 30 years, with the Good Friday Agreement.
Sept. 11, 2001 -- 9/11 attacks
The deadliest terrorist attack in human history is carried out against the United States by al-Qaeda, killing 2,977 people and spawning the nation's war on terrorism.
2007-2009 -- The Great Recession
The burst of the U.S. housing bubble leads to the most severe economic recession since the Great Depression and an ensuing global financial crisis.
Jan. 3, 2009 -- Bitcoin launches
Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency ever created, launches, going on to become one of the most popular digital currencies.
Dec. 17, 2010 -- The start of the Arab Spring
The Arab Spring, a series of anti-government demonstrations throughout the Middle East, begins with protests in Tunisia and lasts for over 10 years.
June 23, 2016 -- Brexit referendum vote
By a slight majority, Britain votes to leave the European Union. The United Kingdom would formally withdraw in 2020.
March 11, 2020 -- COVID-19 declared a global pandemic
The World Health Organization declares the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic. More than 6.4 million deaths from the virus worldwide have been reported to the WHO.