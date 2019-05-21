Doctors in Italy performed a complicated surgery to remove an arrow that was embedded 12 inches into a patient’s heart.
The 47-year-man old arrived at Molinette Hospital in Turin, Italy, conscious with the arrow protruding from his left chest. It is not exactly known what the man was doing when the accident occurred.
The surgery team was able to remove the arrow and avoid further massive bleeding. The doctors said the "exceptional" procedure was a complete success.