Man in Italy survives arrow that pierces his heart

ROME — May 21, 2019, 3:01 PM ET
PHOTO: An Italian man survived surgery in a Turin, Italy hospital to remove an arrow in his chest that had punctured his heart and lung.PlayOspedale Molinette
WATCH Sadie Rutenberg's family says the toddler is a living medical miracle

Doctors in Italy performed a complicated surgery to remove an arrow that was embedded 12 inches into a patient’s heart.

The 47-year-man old arrived at Molinette Hospital in Turin, Italy, conscious with the arrow protruding from his left chest. It is not exactly known what the man was doing when the accident occurred.

PHOTO: An Italian man survived surgery in a Turin, Italy hospital to remove an arrow in his chest that had punctured his heart and lung. Ospedale Molinette
An Italian man survived surgery in a Turin, Italy hospital to remove an arrow in his chest that had punctured his heart and lung.
(MORE: 3 dead in mysterious crossbow incident in the woods of Germany)
(MORE: 3-year-old thriving after becoming first to get world's smallest mechanical heart valve during medical trial)

The surgery team was able to remove the arrow and avoid further massive bleeding. The doctors said the "exceptional" procedure was a complete success.

PHOTO: An Italian man survived surgery in a Turin, Italy hospital to remove an arrow in his chest that had punctured his heart and lung. Ospedale Molinette
An Italian man survived surgery in a Turin, Italy hospital to remove an arrow in his chest that had punctured his heart and lung.
Comments