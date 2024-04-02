Several minors were injured in Finland in a shooting on Tuesday, officials said.

Several children injured in Finland shooting, suspect arrested, police say

LONDON -- Several children were injured Tuesday in a shooting at a school on the outskirts of Helsinki, Finland, police officials said.

"The police arrested the suspect. The investigation of the act continues," Finnish police said in a statement.

All those involved in the shooting at the Viertola school in Vantaa are children, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.