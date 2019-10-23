A murder investigation has been launched after 39 dead bodies were discovered in a semi tractor-trailer near London, police said Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to an industrial park in Grays, Essex, at around 1:40 a.m. local time, when the vehicle was discovered to have people inside. 39 people, one of whom was a teenager according to early indications, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the deaths.

The vehicle is believed to have originated from Bulgaria and entered the U.K. via the town of Holyhead on Oct. 19, police said. A cordon has been placed around the industrial park and an investigation has begun to identify the victims and determine the exact circumstances behind the deaths.

"This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives," Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said in a statement. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened. We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process."

"We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue," he added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.