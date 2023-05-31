North Korea admits failed satellite launch, saying they will launch another as 'soon as possible'

SEOUL -- North Korea acknowledged on Wednesday its failure to launch a military reconnaissance satellite.
The Korean Central News Agency reported that a second launch attempt will be made as soon as possible.
The report noted the satellite crashed into the West Sea as it lost its thrust due to an abnormality in the start of the two-stage mover after the first stage was separated during a normal flight.
North Korea’s National Space Development Administration is analyzing the cause of the accident.
