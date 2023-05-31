North Korea admits failed satellite launch, saying they will launch another as 'soon as possible'

North Korea said its space administration is analyzing the cause of the failure.

SEOUL -- North Korea acknowledged on Wednesday its failure to launch a military reconnaissance satellite.

The Korean Central News Agency reported that a second launch attempt will be made as soon as possible.

A handout picture shows what is believed to be a part of a space launch vehicle that North Korea said crashed into the sea off the west coast of the divided peninsula, South Korea, May 31, 2023. Defense Ministry/via Reuters

The report noted the satellite crashed into the West Sea as it lost its thrust due to an abnormality in the start of the two-stage mover after the first stage was separated during a normal flight.

North Korea’s National Space Development Administration is analyzing the cause of the accident.

