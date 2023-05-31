North Korea admits failed satellite launch, saying they will launch another as 'soon as possible'

North Korea said its space administration is analyzing the cause of the failure.

ByJoohee Cho
May 31, 2023, 1:51 AM

SEOUL -- North Korea acknowledged on Wednesday its failure to launch a military reconnaissance satellite.

The Korean Central News Agency reported that a second launch attempt will be made as soon as possible.

PHOTO: A handout picture shows what is believed to be a part of a space launch vehicle that North Korea said crashed into the sea off the west coast of the divided peninsula, South Korea, May 31, 2023.
Defense Ministry/via Reuters

The report noted the satellite crashed into the West Sea as it lost its thrust due to an abnormality in the start of the two-stage mover after the first stage was separated during a normal flight.

North Korea’s National Space Development Administration is analyzing the cause of the accident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

