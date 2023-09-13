North Korea launches possible ballistic missile: Japan's Ministry of Defense

North Korea launched a possible ballistic missile on Wednesday, Japan's Ministry of Defense said in a tweet.
The missile launch comes as North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia where he is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
A short while after the initial news broke, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed they had detected two short-range ballistic missiles fired from the Sunan area into the East Sea.
"Our military has strengthened its surveillance and vigilance in preparation for additional launches, while maintaining a full preparedness while working closely with the U.S.,” read a statement the JCS released Wednesday morning local time.
