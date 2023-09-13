North Korea launches possible ballistic missile: Japan's Ministry of Defense

North Korea launched a possible ballistic missile on Wednesday, Japan's Ministry of Defense said in a tweet.

The missile launch comes as North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia where he is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A short while after the initial news broke, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed they had detected two short-range ballistic missiles fired from the Sunan area into the East Sea.

"Our military has strengthened its surveillance and vigilance in preparation for additional launches, while maintaining a full preparedness while working closely with the U.S.,” read a statement the JCS released Wednesday morning local time.

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prior to their talks at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on Russky island in the far-eastern Russian port of Vladivostok on April 25, 2019. Yuri Kadobnov/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.