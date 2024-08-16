North Korea to partially reopen doors to tourism for 1st time since COVID-19 pandemic

LONDON -- North Korea is set to partially reopen its doors to tourism later this year after being closed off since January 2020 at the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Chinese-based tourism operator.

Koryo Tours, based in Beijing, announced on Wednesday that tours to North Korea “will officially resume in December 2024,” according to a statement from the company. “Having waited for over 4 years to make this announcement, Koryo Tours is very excited for the opening of North Korean tourism once again.”

The borders of the country have been closed for almost half a decade and were shut down in January 2020 when it became the first country to close its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Koryo.

However, the tourism company says that there have been signs that the country has slowly pivoting to open back up again since mid-2023 but, even though North Korea might be opening back up, it isn’t opening up fully and there is a major caveat for those who want to visit the country.

“The opening will start in Samjiyon City,” Koryo Tours said, meaning that access to Pyongyang or any other parts of the country will be restricted -- though the reopening of other locations may be extended down the line. “Whilst this may seem unusual, it is the main area for tourism in North Korea during the winter time. For those hoping to visit on one of the sooner tours, we would like to [emphasize] that things may be a little more chaotic than usual.”

“Samjiyon is the most famous region in North Korea in the winter for tourism and is the home to the country's famous volcanic mountain Mt. Paektu,” Koryo Tours continued. “In North Korea, it is seen as the birthplace of the revolution and the reputed birthplace of Kim Jong Il. For the South, it is the birthplace of the Korean people. For the whole Korean Peninsula, it is the most significant and sacred place.”

Previously difficult to access with few tourist facilities, North Korea has been working for years on the development of Samjiyon, according to Koryo Tours.

“Whilst we have been operating in the country for over 30 years, we have never before come across such a long closure of the borders,” the tourism company said. “Samjiyon was announced as it has recently been redeveloped as a tourist destination, we visited in 2018 when filming 'Michael Palin in North Korea' and it was already under construction at that time.”

Official itinerary dates will be announced in the coming weeks and once the company will make them available on their website once they have finalized the itineraries.

“Unfortunately, what this means for broader tourism - we do not yet know," said Koryo Tours. "But of course, you will be in the safe hands of the North Korea tour experts here at Koryo Tours. Your safety is our priority.”