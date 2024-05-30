North Korea sends balloons full of manure and trash over the border to South Korea

This is not the first time. North Korea did the same back in 2016.

SEOUL AND LONDON -- Around 260 air balloons carrying bags of manure and trash have been spotted across South Korea on Wednesday after they were sent over the border from North Korea.

The incident is reportedly stems from an incident on Sunday when North Korea criticized civic groups in Seoul for sending propaganda leaflets across the border first and subsequently threatened to send filth balloons back to South Korea as a countermeasure.

The regime in North Korea has long complained about this type of action as civic groups have been known to send rice, essential medicine and leaflets accusing the North Korean regime of dictatorship.

A visitor tours near the ribbons with messages wishing for peace between the two Koreas are hanged on the wire fences at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Thursday, May 30, 2024. North Korea on Thursday fired a barrage of suspected ballistic missiles toward its eastern sea, according to South Korea's military, days after its attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite ended in failure but still drew strong condemnation from its rivals. Lee Jin-man/AP

The group has been using air balloons for years and reportedly mainly consist of North Korean defectors living in Seoul who are trying to inform the people of North Korea.

This is not the first time North Korea has sent filth balloons to their southern neighbors -- the regime did the same back in 2016 in response to action taken by civic groups performing the same kinds of stunts.

A nationwide warning message in South Korea was issued shortly after the retaliation from the north on Tuesday night and informed citizens to stay away from unidentified balloon remains if or when they come across any.