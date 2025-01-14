The short-range missiles landed in the Sea of Japan, South Korea said.

North Korea tests 'several' missiles, South Korean military says

SEOUL -- North Korea launched "several short-range ballistic missiles," that landed in the Sea of Japan Tuesday morning local time, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The missiles "flew approximately 250 km," the officials said.

"North Korea's missile launch is a clear provocative act that seriously threatens the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula, and we strongly condemn it," the officials added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report.