Outraged Brazilians call for independent probe into national museum fire

In the wake of a devastating fire that raced through Brazil's National Museum and destroyed more than 20 million historical artifacts, the relics recovered could be counted on the fingers of one hand, according to Luiz Duarte, the museum's vice-director.

The museum's structure was so badly damaged in the blaze that federal police are still not sure it's safe to enter the museum's charred structure.

Mario Lobao/AP

"First, engineers are giving us enough guarantees on the structure of the building to make sure it will not collapse," a spokesperson for Brazilian federal police told ABC News.

The genesis of the fire remains a mystery, and it's unclear when Rio de Janeiro officials will reach and announce their determination of the cause of the blaze. A press conference was scheduled and then abruptly cancelled on Tuesday.

On Monday, Brazil's Minister of Culture, Sergio Leitao said that the fire was likely caused by either a short circuit, or a paper balloon that may have landed on the roof and caught fire.

Ricardo Moraes /Reuters

Tensions between Brazil's government and its people were renewed in the wake of the inferno -- as hundreds of politicians, museum employees and local militants gathered outside the ruins of the museum on Tuesday amidst growing indignation at what many perceive to be a corrupt government, which cut funding for the museum in the midst of staggering World Cup and Olympics budgets.

After clashing with police on Tuesday, the protesters were granted access to the courtyard of the museum to give a symbolical "abraço"(hug) to their beloved museum.

Antonio Scorza/AFP/Getty Images

But outrage and frustration were evident in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

"Our politicians involved in the elections are now trying to take advantage of this tragedy," said Marina Amaral, a Brazilian historical colorist. "I wonder where they were when this tragedy could have been avoided."

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Felipe Barroso, 29, an architecture student, said the museum fire robbed many Brazilians of their national identity.

"It's not just about our government neglecting our heritage -- we are used to it," he said. "It is about losing ourselves."

Among the historical items that survived the fire is an iron-nickel meteorite called Bendegó, discovered in 1784 and thought to be the largest meteorite ever recovered in Brazil.