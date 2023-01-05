Ovidio Guzman, son of El Chapo and alleged major fentanyl trafficker, arrested in Mexico

Ovidio Guzman was also detained in 2019, but freed due to cartel violence.

Ovidio Guzmán, a top leader of the Sinaloa Cartel and the son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán, the notorious drug lord currently serving a life sentence in a U.S. prison, has been arrested by authorities in Mexico, the country's secretary of defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, announced Thursday afternoon.

Guzmán was captured by Mexican armed forces in an overnight raid in a small town just outside the city of Culiacán, the capital of the Mexican state of Sinaloa.

He was transported by military aircraft from Culiacán back to Mexico City late morning on Thursday. Officials said the operation had been in the works for more than six months.

The arrest was also confirmed to ABC News by a U.S. law enforcement official.

Guzmán is allegedly a major trafficker of fentanyl and other drugs to the United States and has been helping to lead a now-fractured Sinaloa Cartel since his father's extradition years ago.

Alleged cartel members have since besieged parts of the city, with burning vehicles set up as roadblocks in what appeared to be a failed attempt to impede authorities transporting Guzmán out of the city.

The burnt wreckage of a bus, set on fire by members of a drug gang, is pictured following the detention of Mexican drug gang leader Ovidio Guzman, a son of incarcerated kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who has been arrested by Mexican authorities, in Culiacan, Mexico, Jan. 5, 2023. Riodoce via Reuters

Mexico's military reported numerous blockades across the city and said that armed men even attacked the city's main airport.

An Aeromexico flight set to take off from Culiacán to Mexico City was struck by a stray bullet at the airport and did not take off as a result.

"This morning, a bullet impact was detected in the fuselage of an Embraer 190 plane that was ready to start flight AM165 on the Culiacan - Mexico City route, which was canceled for security reasons," Aeromexico said in a statement. "The plane never started its takeoff run. After this accident, the company's protocols were activated and the corresponding authorities were notified, with whom we will coordinate the investigations. Customers and collaborators are safe."

This is not the first time the city has come under attack during a raid to capture Ovidio Guzmán.

In a now-infamous event in October 2019, nicknamed the Culiacanazo, authorities briefly detained Ovidio Guzmán at a home in Culiacán.

This file screenshot dated Oct. 17, 2019, released by the Mexican Government's Production Centre for Informative and Special Programmes shows the moment of the arrest of alleged trafficker Ovidio Guzman, son of jailed drug kingpin Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman. Handout/CEPROPIE/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Word spread quickly, however, and heavily armed gunmen flooded the city, with massive shootouts taking place between cartel members and Mexican armed forces around the city.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ordered Ovidio Guzmán released in order to avoid more bloodshed -- a major embarrassment for the government and one that is routinely held up as a prime example of the power criminal organizations continue to wield in Mexico.

Ovidio Guzmán is wanted on federal charges in the United States and could face extradition to the U.S. pending legal proceedings.

His father, El Chapo, is serving a life sentence in the U.S. after being convicted in 2019 of conducting a continuing criminal enterprise, including large-scale narcotics violations and a murder conspiracy, drug trafficking conspiracies, unlawful use of a firearm and a money laundering conspiracy.