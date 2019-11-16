Paris yellow vest protests turn violent with police as movement turns 1

Nov 16, 2019, 4:32 PM ET
PHOTO: A Gilet Jaune, or Yellow Vest, protestor walks amongst tear gas as protests to mark the Anniversary of the Gilets Jaune movement turn violent at Place dItalie with thousands of protesters converging on the French capital.
French police fired water cannons and tear gas in Paris on Saturday to drive back protesters marking the first anniversary of the anti-government yellow vest demonstrations.

Demonstrators, many clad in black and hiding their faces, vandalized an HSBC bank at the Place d'Italie. They set trash cans on fire and hurled cobblestones and bottles at riot police while building barricades.

Several cars were also set ablaze.

Michel Stoupak/NurPhoto via ZUMA Press
French anti-riot policemen face protesters during a demonstration marking the first anniversary of the ''yellow vest'' (gilets jaunes) movement in Paris on November 16, 2019.
PHOTO: A fire is seen at the first anniversary of the yellow vest protest at the Place dItalie in Paris. Imago/ZUMAPRESS.com
A fire is seen at the first anniversary of the yellow vest protest at the Place d'Italie in Paris.
PHOTO: A firefighter tries to extinguish a burning car on place dItalie in Paris on November 16, 2019, on the sidelines of a demonstration of the yellow vest (gilets jaunes) marking the first anniversary of the movement. Philippe Lopez/AFP via Getty Images
A firefighter tries to extinguish a burning car on place d'Italie in Paris on November 16, 2019, on the sidelines of a demonstration of the "yellow vest" (gilets jaunes) marking the first anniversary of the movement.
Kiran Ridley/Getty Images
A Gilet Jaune, or yellow vest protestor holds a French Tricolor Flag as protests turn violent as tens of thousands of protesters converge on the French capital to mark the first anniversary of the movement, on November 16, 2019 in Paris, France.
PHOTO: Black Bloc and Gilets Jaunes, or yellow vest protestors vandalize a branch of HSBC in Place dItalie as protests turn violent with thousands of protesters converging on the French capital. Kiran Ridley/Getty Images
Black Bloc and Gilets Jaunes, or yellow vest protestors vandalize a branch of HSBC in Place d'Italie as protests turn violent with thousands of protesters converging on the French capital.
PHOTO: Riot mobile gendarmes run on place dItalie in Paris on November 16, 2019, during a demonstration of the yellow vest (gilets jaunes) marking the first anniversary of the movement. Martin Bureau/AFP via Getty Images
Riot mobile gendarmes run on place d'Italie in Paris on November 16, 2019, during a demonstration of the "yellow vest" (gilets jaunes) marking the first anniversary of the movement.
Clashes broke out between demonstrators and police near the Porte de Champerret, close to the Arc de Triomphe, as protesters were preparing to march across the city towards Gare d'Austerlitz. Police also intervened to prevent a few hundred demonstrators from occupying the Paris ring road.

“In the face of thugs who target them, firefighters and police intervene to contain the excesses, put an end to abuses and proceed to arrests,” French National Police said in a translated message. “Peaceful protesters, we guarantee the public peace to allow you to freely express your opinions. Help us: disassociate yourself from violent groups.”

PHOTO: A general view shows protesters clashing with police forces on the place dItalie in Paris on November 16, 2019, during a demonstration of the yellow vest (gilets jaunes) marking the first anniversary of the movement. Aurore Mesenge/AFP via Getty Images
A general view shows protesters clashing with police forces on the place d'Italie in Paris on November 16, 2019, during a demonstration of the "yellow vest" (gilets jaunes) marking the first anniversary of the movement.
PHOTO: A man throws a stone on CRS anti riot police officers on November 16, 2019, in Nantes, western France during clashes on the sidelines of a demonstration marking the first anniversary of the yellow vest (gilets jaunes) movement. Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images
A man throws a stone on CRS anti riot police officers on November 16, 2019, in Nantes, western France during clashes on the sidelines of a demonstration marking the first anniversary of the "yellow vest" (gilets jaunes) movement.
PHOTO: Police use pepper spray during a yellow vest demonstration marking the one year anniversary of the movement in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Daniel Cole/AP Photo
Police use pepper spray during a yellow vest demonstration marking the one year anniversary of the movement in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
PHOTO: A Gilet Jaune, or Yellow Vest, protestor walks amongst tear gas as protests to mark the Anniversary of the Gilets Jaune movement turn violent at Place dItalie with thousands of protesters converging on the French capital. Kiran Ridley/Getty Images
A Gilet Jaune, or Yellow Vest, protestor walks amongst tear gas as protests to mark the Anniversary of the Gilets Jaune movement turn violent at Place d'Italie with thousands of protesters converging on the French capital.
The yellow vest protests, named for the high-visibility jackets worn by demonstrators, erupted in November 2018 over fuel price hikes and the high cost of living. The demonstrations spiraled into a broader movement against French President Emmanuel Macron and his economic reforms.

ABC News' William Mansell contributed to this report.