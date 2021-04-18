Passenger train derailment in Egypt causes dozens of casualties

Health Ministry officials say a preliminary count indicates 109 were injured.

A passenger train derailed in Banha, Egypt, on Sunday, causing dozens of casualties.

Video broadcast by local media showed several carriages overturned in the province of Qalyoubeya, about 18 miles north of Cairo.

Health Ministry officials say a preliminary count indicates 109 people were injured. The number of deaths has not been confirmed.

The train was traveling from Cairo to al-Mansoura when it derailed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Hatem Maher contributed to this report.