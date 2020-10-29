2 people dead following stabbings in 'suspected terror attack' in France France's Interior Minister says he opened a "crisis cell following the events."

Two people are dead after a series of stabbings in a "suspected terror attack" occurred at the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice in France on Thursday morning.

The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, said in a tweet: "Thank you to our municipal police officers who arrested the author of a stabbing attack in the Notre Dame sector at #Nice06. I ask the people of Nice to avoid the area to let the police and emergency services work."

According to the Associated Press, the suspect was arrested afterattack and taken to a nearby hospital after being injured during his arrest. Authorities say he was believed to have been acting alone.

France's Interior Minister says he has opened a "crisis cell following the events."

Several people are also reported to be injured but it is unclear how many and what the extent of their injuries might be.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.