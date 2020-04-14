Members of the public queue to enter Green Park following the death of Queen Elizabeth II as a sign indicates that "Palace Access Closed" in London, Sept. 18, 2022. Zac Goodwin/AP

The last of the wristbands being handed out to a person joining the queue to view Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall in London, Sept. 18, 2022. Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

President Joe Biden signs the condolence books for Queen Elizabeth II in the Drawing Room of Lancaster House in London, Sept. 18, 2022. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects as they view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it Lies in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on Sept. 18, 2022. Joe Giddens/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau (left), arrive to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state on the catafalque at Westminster Hall, London, Sept. 17, 2022. Jessica Taylor/AP

Tower Bridge is reflected on a picture of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 18, 2022. Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

People sleep in camping tents alongside The Mall as they wait to see the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, near Buckingham Palace in London, Sept. 18, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP

Princess Beatrice, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, and Peter Phillips hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Aaron Chown/Pool via Reuters

Members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Queen Elizabeth, while Prince William, Prince of Wales, Peter Phillips, James, Viscount Severn, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and Princess Beatrice of York hold a vigil at Westminster Hall, on September 17, 2022 in London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex prepare to mount a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, in Westminster Hall, Sept. 16, 2022, in London. Daniel Leal/Pool via Reuters

King Charles III holds a vigil beside the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it lies in state in Westminster Hall, Sept. 16, 2022, in London. Yui Mok/Pool via AP

Britain's Prince Andrew attends a vigil for Queen Elizabeth II, as she lies in state in Westminster Hall, Sept. 16, 2022, in London. Hannah McKay/Pool via AP

Catherine, Princess of Wales meets with military personnel during a visit to Army Training Centre Pirbright, Sept. 16, 2022, in Guildford, England. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

David Beckham departs after paying his respects to Queen Elizabeth lying in state, Sept. 16, 2022, in London. Tom Nicholson/Reuters

People queue in front of Big Ben to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth, Sept. 16, 2022, in London. Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Britain's King Charles III greets members of the public as he leaves Cardiff Castle in Wales, Sept. 16, 2022. Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

People queue at Southwark Park to visit Britain's Queen Elizabeth lying in state, Sept. 16, 2022, in London. Hannah Mckay/Reuters

New Zealand troops perform a "Haka" for Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Army Training Centre Pirbright, Sept. 16, 2022, in Guildford, England. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Members of the public wait in line to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lays in state within Westminster Hall on Sept. 15, 2022 in London. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, view floral tributes placed outside the Sandringham Estate following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Sept. 15, 2022, in King's Lynn, England. Toby Melville/WPA Pool via Getty Images

Kate, Princess of Wales talks with well-wishers as she and Prince William, view floral tributes left by members of the public, in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, at the Sandringham Estate, Sept. 15, 2022, in Norfolk, England. Toby Melville/Pool via AP

A person waves the Union Jack in front of Tower Bridge as members of the public wait in line to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, Sept. 15, 2022, in London. Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

Members of the public stand in the queue for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II in London, Sept. 14, 2022. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Members of the public queue on the pier between Westminster and Lambeth Bridge to view the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state at Westminster Hall in London, Sept. 14, 2022. Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP via Getty Images

Members of the public stand in the queue for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II in London, Sept. 14, 2022. Carolina Rapezzi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it lies in state inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, Sept. 14, 2022, in London. Ben Stansall/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles III and Princess Anne watch as the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is placed in Westminster Hall for her lying in state, Sept. 14, 2022, in London. Phil Noble/Reuters

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Duchess of Kent, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, participate in a service for Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, Sept. 14, 2022, in London. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort stand with members of the Royal Family at the Palace of Westminster for the lying in state of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 14, 2022, in London. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin is taken in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, Sept. 14, 2022, in London. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

King Charles III, Prince William, and Princess Anne, salute alongside Prince Harry and Prince Andrew as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown, is carried into the Palace of Westminster, Sept. 14, 2022, in London. Ben Stansall/AP

The procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels along the Mall from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, Sept. 14, 2022, in London. Victoria Jones/AFP/Pool via Getty Images

Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, Sept. 14, 2022, in London. Daniel Leal/Pool via AFP/Getty Images

The procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II moves from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state, Sept. 14, 2022, in London. Toby Melville/Reuters

King Charles III walks in a procession behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 14, 2022, in London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Vice Admiral, Sir Timothy Lawrence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Mr Peter Phillips, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 14, 2022, in London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Royal Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace, Sept. 13, 2022, in London. Paul Childs/WPA Pool via Getty Images

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through Wellington Arch as it is taken to Buckingham Palace, Sept. 13, 2022, in London. Paul Grover/Avalon via Newscom

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaves RAF Northolt as it travels to Buckingham Palace, Sept. 13, 2022, in London. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Pallbearers from the Queen's Color Squadron of the Royal Air Force carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, into a RAF C17 aircraft at Edinburgh airport, on Sept. 13, 2022, before it is transported to Buckingham Palace in London. Pool via AFP via Getty Images

Princess Anne watches the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried to a hearse while departing St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Sept. 13, 2022. Jacob King/Pool via AP

King Charles III accompanied by the Queen Consort is greeted by members of the public including a woman with her pet corgi named Connie, outside Hillsborough Castle, Sept. 13, 2022, in Hillsborough, Northern Ireland. Charles Mcquillan/Getty Images

A member of the public looks at flowers and tributes left in Green Park, Sept. 13, 2022, in London. Carl De Souza/AFP via Getty Images

Flower tributes are moved to the grounds within the gates on The Long Walk, in front of Windsor Castle, on Sept. 13, 2022, in Windsor, England. Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images

A child wearing a cardboard crown looks at floral tributes in Green Park, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, near Buckingham Palace in London, Sept. 13, 2022. Phil Noble/Reuters

Britain's King Charles III, center, Princess Anne, left, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, right, hold a vigil at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland, Sept. 12, 2022. Jane Barlow/AP

King Charles III, the Queen Consort and other members of the Royal Family pay their respects at the service for Queen Elizabeth II, as her coffin arrives at St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sept. 12, 2022. i-Images/Polaris

The bearer party carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in to a Service of Prayer and Reflection for her life at St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sept. 12, 2022. Jane Barlow/AP

Britain's King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, follow the hearse carrying the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sept. 12, 2022. Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

Members of the public gather to watch the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral, on the Royal Mile on Sept. 12, 2022, where Queen Elizabeth II will lie at rest. Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles III inspects an honor guard at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sept. 12, 2022. Pool/Peter Byrne/Pool via Reuters

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort view floral tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Buckingham Palace on Sept. 9, 2022, in London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Crown of Scotland sits atop the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II inside St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on Sept. 12, 2022, during a service of Thanksgiving for her life. Jane Barlow/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Anne curtseys the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it arrives at Holyroodhouse, Sept. 11, 2022, in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. Wpa Pool via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, left, his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, William, Prince of Wales and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales look at floral tributes laid by members of the public on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle on Sept. 10, 2022. Kirsty O'connor/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A young girl is seen laying flowers in remembrance of the late Queen Elizabeth II outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Sept. 12, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Peter Summers/Getty Images

People react outside the Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth died, in London, Sept. 8, 2022. Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort greet the crowd upon their arrival Buckingham Palace in London, Sept. 9, 2022. Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Mourners gather outside of Buckingham Palace in London, on Sept. 9, 2022, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

A Warden of the Palace of Holyroodhouse holds flowers left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth, in Holyrood, Edinburgh, Scotland, on Sept. 8, 2022. Carl Recine/Reuters

People react after placing flowers and tributes outside Buckingham Palace in London, on Sept. 9, 2022, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated with the Union Jack flag following the death of Queen Elizabeth, in Berlin, Sept. 9, 2022. Christian Mang/Reuters

A royal fan wears a hat with badges in honor of Queen Elizabeth, at Buckingham Palace in London, Sept. 9, 2022. Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

People walk by as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth appears on the National Arts Centre, after Queen Elizabeth's passing, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 8, 2022. Patrick Doyle/Reuters

The front page of a newspaper and flowers are placed outside of Buckingham Palace in London on Sept. 9, 2022, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

A child places flowers at the base of a statue of Queen Elizabeth II at Government House in Adelaide, Australia, on Sept. 9, 2022. Brenton Edwards/AFP via Getty Images

An image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is illuminated on the sail of Sydney Opera House, following the Queen's passing, in Sydney, Sept. 9, 2022. Jaimi Joy/Reuters

A man carries a bouquet of flowers to lay outside the gates at Hillsborough castle, Queen Elizabeth II's place of residence whilst visiting Northern Ireland, September 8, 2022. Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

People gather in front of the Buckingham Palace after the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, on Sept. 8, 2022. Chine Nouvelle/Sipa/Shutterstock

Patrons at The Queen Vic, an English-style pub, watch BBC News coverage about the death of Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Joe Biden signs the condolence book at the British Embassy in Washington to pay his respects following the death of Britains Queen Elizabeth II in Washington, DC on September 8, 2022. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Petrin Lookout Tower is lit in British colors to express grief over Queen Elizabeth's death, in Prague, Czech Republic, Sept. 8, 2022. Rihova Michaela/CTK via AP

Tel Aviv City Hall is lit up with the British national flag after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 8, 2022. Ariel Schalit/AP

People pass by an image of Queen Elizabeth II projected onto a large screen at Piccadilly Circus, in London, Sept. 8, 2022. Alberto Pezzali/AP

People react outside the Buckingham Palace, after Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, died aged 96, according to Buckingham Palace, in London, September 8, 2022. Henry Nicholls/Reuters

A woman reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II as she leave flowers outside Windsor Castle, Sept. 8, 2022 in Windsor, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The flag above the U.S. Capitol is brought to half-staff in Washington, Sept. 08, 2022. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images