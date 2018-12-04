ABC News photo editors chose the best news images of the week for this collection. <br></br> Palestinian demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City, April 6, 2018. Mohammed Salem/Reuters

James Hall of England competes in the men's horizontal bar final artistic gymnastics event during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast's Coomera Indoor Sports Centre, April 9, 2018. Ye Aung Thu/AFP/Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify at a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on April 10, 2018. </br></br>Zuckerberg told Congress in written testimony on Monday that he is "responsible for" not preventing the social media platform from being used for harm, including fake news, foreign interference in elections and hate speech. Xinhua/Ting Shen/Newscom

Women dressed in traditional Hungarian outfits prepare their votes in a polling station in a school in Veresegyhaz, some 30 km. east of Budapest, April 8, 2018, during the general election. </br></br>Hungary votes in parliamentary elections on April 8, 2018, that will decide whether nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban wins an expected third consecutive term. Peter Kohalmi/AFP/Getty Images

Students perform a taekwondo demonstration at the Mangyongdae Revolutionary Academy outside Pyongyang, April 10, 2018. </br></br>The elite academy was originally created for orphans who lost their parents in the Korean War and currently has 1000 students. Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

A model gets ready backstage before designer Fatima Lopes's Fall/Winter 2018/19 collection show in Lisbon, Portugal, April 7, 2018. Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Filipino children play in a makeshift pool on the street side in Manila, Philippines, April 10, 2018. </br></br>The state weather bureau issued public warnings as temperatures started to climb. Francis R. Malasig//EPA/REX via SHutterstock

A firefighter looks out from the window of a damaged apartment in Trump Tower in New York City, April 7, 2018. </br></br>The New York Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Craig Ruttle/AP

A member of the Nekrasov Cossack community, who are descended from the Don Cossacks and are Orthodox Old Believers, attends the Easter service at the Church of the Assumption in the settlement of Novokumsky, Russia, April 8, 2018. Eduard Korniyenko/Reuters

Indian Sikh pilgrims wave from their train at Attari Railway Station before leaving on special service to Lahore to celebrate the Baisakhi festival in Pakistan, on the outskirts of Amritsar on April 12, 2018. <br><br> Thousands of Indian Sikh pilgrims are travelling to Pakistan for Baisakhi's celebrations, the Sikh New Year at the Sikh Shrine of Gurudwara Panja Sahib and Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Sikh founder Guru Nanak Dev. Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images