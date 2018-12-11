Police arrest man outside British Parliament for trespassing

A man was arrested by British armed police on Tuesday for entering the grounds of the British Houses of Parliament.

Interested in United Kingdom? Add United Kingdom as an interest to stay up to date on the latest United Kingdom news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Police have yet to rule out whether the incident is terror-related.

Peter Nicholls/Reuters

“A man was detained and arrested by Carriage Gates inside the Palace of Westminster on suspicion of trespassing at a protected site,” London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement. “A Taser was deployed. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

Peter Nicholls/Reuters

The man, who has not been identified, was led away from the scene by police.