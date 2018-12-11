Police arrest man outside British Parliament for trespassing

LONDON — Dec 11, 2018, 8:02 AM ET
PHOTO: Armed police restrain a man inside the grounds of the Houses of Parliament in London, Dec. 11, 2018.PlayPeter Nicholls/Reuters
A man was arrested by British armed police on Tuesday for entering the grounds of the British Houses of Parliament.

Police have yet to rule out whether the incident is terror-related.

“A man was detained and arrested by Carriage Gates inside the Palace of Westminster on suspicion of trespassing at a protected site,” London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement. “A Taser was deployed. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

The man, who has not been identified, was led away from the scene by police.

