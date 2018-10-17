Police arrest man who swam naked in an aquarium shark tank

Police in Canada have arrested a man who was wanted for swimming naked with sharks at a local aquarium.

Ontario Provincial Police arrested David Weaver, 37, on Tuesday afternoon in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Allyson Douglas-Cook, media relations officer with the Toronto Police, told ABC News.

Weaver has been charged with assaulting a man on Oct. 12. He swam naked with sharks at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada in Toronto hours after the assault, police said.

Weaver approached the open shark tank, removed all of his clothing and jumped in, according to police.

He then spent several minutes swimming and diving in the tank before fleeing the scene.

“Arrangements are being made between the OPP and the Toronto Police Service to have [Weaver] brought back to Toronto to face charges,” Douglas-Cook said.

It is not clear whether Weaver has a lawyer.