Police fire tear gas at Hong Kong protesters as tensions spiral over controversial extradition bill

Jun 12, 2019, 5:14 AM ET
PHOTO: Protesters gather outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 12, 2019.PlayAP Photo/Vincent Yu
WATCH Protesters set up barricades in heart of Hong Kong

Police fired tear gas at throngs of protesters in the streets of Hong Kong on Wednesday amid growing anger over the government’s proposal to change an extradition law.

The controversial extradition law amendment, which would allow individuals to be sent to mainland China for trial, was introduced to Hong Kong’s Legislative Council on Wednesday. The bill will be voted on June 20.

PHOTO: Protesters gather outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. AP Photo/Vincent Yu
Protesters gather outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Protesters occupied the streets outside the Legislative Council complex and clashed with riot police, who responded by hitting them with batons and firing multiple rounds of tear gas.

Despite the mass protests and increased police presence, the bill is expected to become law.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

