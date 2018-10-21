A massive caravan of migrants seeking refuge from violence in their Central American countries was moving north Sunday under the close watch of an army of Mexican federal police in riot gear.

Mexican officials said federal police were staying in front of the caravan, which stretched about two miles and comprised mostly of people from Honduras and Guatemala who are determined to reach the U.S. border 1,700 miles away.

The squadron of police, supported by Mexican military Blackhawk helicopters overhead, was bracing for a repeat of the violent clashes that occurred on Friday when the caravan stormed and overran a crossing at the Suchiate River at the border of Guatemala and Mexico. Members of the caravan crossed into Mexico illegally by either forcing their way through a border fence or jumping into the river and swimming to the Mexico side.

Matt Gutman/ABC News

"Donald Trump, we don't want to cause you any problem, we just want to get a job. Help us," one young migrant told ABC News as he and hundreds of other walked along a road near Tapachula, Mexico.

In a series of tweets last week, President Donald Trump threatened to “call up the U.S. military and close our SOUTHERN BORDER” if Mexico doesn’t do anything to stop the flow of migrants.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said in a statement Sunday morning that she and other U.S. officials are monitoring the caravan's progress and are concerned about criminals infiltrating the group.

Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images

“While we closely monitor the caravan crisis, we must remain mindful of the transnational criminal organizations and other criminals that prey on the vulnerabilities of those undertaking the irregular migration journey," Nielsen said in her statement.

“The Future is Female” says the migrant’s T-shirt. Confrontation looming as Mexican police look to block the caravan pic.twitter.com/iqQCnbAL6E — Matt Gutman (@mattgutmanABC) October 21, 2018

"We shall work with our partners in the region to investigate and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law all who seek to encourage and profit from irregular migration," Nielsen said. "We fully support the efforts of Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico, as they seek to address this critical situation and ensure a safer and more secure region."

Mexican police officials used bullhorns Sunday to warn the migrants they were illegally proceeding north. The migrants were advised to apply for asylum to get temporary status to legally stay in Mexico.

Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images

"You cannot go all around the country like this," the officials on bullhorns shouted at the movable mass of humanity. "You can go to immigration camps or shelters, so we can establish your cases."

Many in the caravan told ABC News that they feared being deported if they voluntarily went to a shelter or immigration camp. Some were demanding proof that they will not be returned home.

By the hundreds the migrant caravan is moving forward northward. Chanting “we are not criminals” - this group did not stop to register with the government. They did not want to spend weeks, they said at a Mexican detention center. pic.twitter.com/xXHbSnmoNo — Matt Gutman (@mattgutmanABC) October 21, 2018

Some migrants like Gonzalo Martinez, a farmer from Guatemala, heeded the warnings and decided to return home after witnessing Friday's clashes at the Guatemalan border. Mexican police unleashed pepper spray on the caravan but failed to turn the migrants back.

Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images

"We thought the caravan was passive but there were unruly people," Martinez, 37, told the Associated Press. "I was disappointed."

He said he was attempting to escape violent gangs in Guatemala.

Tonight stragglers from the migrant caravan who’ve smuggled themselves into Mexico from Guatemala, are bedding down in the town square. Tomorrow many will begin trek northwards pic.twitter.com/eSeYWGNy60 — Matt Gutman (@mattgutmanABC) October 21, 2018

"They killed some relatives; they shot my father and they also tried to kill me," Martinez told the AP.

Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images

The Mexican Interior Ministry said on Saturday that 640 Honduran migrants have requested refuge in Mexico.

The ministry also said that priority would be given to "164 women, some of them in advanced stage of pregnancy; 104 girls, boys and teenagers, who are from 3 months old to 17 years old; as well as older adults who have varying degrees of disability. This group includes a minor who traveled alone."