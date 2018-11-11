President Trump and first lady Melania Trump joined a host of world leaders at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Sunday to mark the centennial anniversary of the end of World War I.

The two traveled separately from most of the rest of the leaders attending the ceremony, who met up first at the Elysee Palace with French President Emmanuel Macron before making their way to the ceremony.

En route to the event, French police tackled two topless protesters who were sprinting toward the president's vehicle, "The Beast," but it was unclear whether the president and first lady were able to see them.

AP

As their motorcade pulled up to the Arc in the pouring rain, church bells chimed across the city, marking the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the time of the cessation of hostilities in World War I.

There was a series of readings and songs memorializing the end of the First World War, with more than 60 leaders from countries around the world standing together before departing for a lunch together at the Elysee Palace.

During a speech in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the base of the Arc de Triomphe, Macron delivered a direct rebuke of nationalism, warning the leaders gathered that a "fascination for withdrawal, isolationism" contributed to the events that caused the Great War.

"Nationalism is the exact opposite of patriotism," Macron said. "Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism."

AP

Trump has recently brushed off criticism over identifying himself as a "nationalist," arguing that it's merely him advocating for putting "America first" in the actions he takes as president.

"By saying, ‘Our interests first, who cares about the others,’ we erase what a nation holds dearest, what gives it life, what makes it great and what makes it essential: its moral values," Macron said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend the lunch following the ceremony, and Trump has said that if the two meet during their time here it would likely be for just a brief interaction at the palace.

Upon arriving at the Arc de Triomphe, Putin made his way over to Trump and the first lady and shook both of their hands and delivered a thumbs up before taking his spot on the risers alongside the other leaders.

The Associated Press

Trump rankled some feathers in Paris on Friday when he decided to skip a memorial event at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial. Trump cited the rain grounding his helicopter as the reason for canceling the visit.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry ripped the president on Twitter, saying, "Those veterans the president didn’t bother to honor fought in the rain, in the mud, in the snow - & many died in trenches for the cause of freedom. Rain didn’t stop them & it shouldn’t have stopped an American president."